Who was Shiladitya Chetia, Assam IPS officer who shot himself dead minutes after wife's demise?
Shiladitya Chetia, 44, a DIG-rank IPS officer from the 2009 batch, had been serving as secretary, home and political with the Assam government.
In a tragic incident, Assam home secretary Siladitya Chetia on Tuesday shot himself dead with his service weapon inside the ICU of a private hospital in Guwahati where his wife passed away minutes earlier.
“In an unfortunate turn of events, Sri Siladitya Chetia, IPS 2009, Secretary Home and Political took his own life this evening, a few minutes after the attending physician declared the death of his wife who was battling cancer for a long time. Entire Assam Police family is in deep grief,” DGP GP Singh said in a post on X.
Siladitya Chetia is survived by two sisters. He had lost his mother and mother-in-law in the past few months, news agency PTI reported.
Agamonee Barbaruah had been receiving medical treatment at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati city.
“She had been battling for around two years and had received treatment elsewhere as well. For the last two months, she had been receiving conservative treatment here and he had taken up a separate room in the hospital,” The Indian Express quoted MD of the hospital Dr Hitesh Baruah as saying.
“In the last three days, we had informed him that her condition was deteriorating. Today at 4.30pm, the attending doctor informed him of her passing. The doctor and a nurse were in the room with him and he requested them to step out, saying that he wanted to pray. Around 10 minutes later, a loud sound was heard from the room,” he said.
Who was Shiladitya Chetia, Assam IPS officer?
- Shiladitya Chetia (44), a DIG-rank IPS officer from the 2009 batch, had been serving as secretary, home and political with the Assam government.
- Reports claimed that Shiladitya Chetia had been on leave for the past four months to tend to his ailing wife, Agamonee Barbaruah.
- Shiladitya Chetia had earlier served as SP of Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts.
- The Indian Express reported that Shiladitya Chetia had made a steady rise in his career as an IPS officer from the Assam cadre. Before his current posting, he had served as commandant of the 4th Assam Police Battalion.
- His father, Pramod Chetia, reportedly had also been a DIG rank police officer and passed away a few years ago.
- MD of the hospital Dr Hitesh Baruah said Shiladitya Chetia and his wife had been staying at the hospital for close to two months.
- Chetia and his wife had no children, officials said.
