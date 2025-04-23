Why are SRH, MI players and umpires wearing black arm bands during IPL game in Hyderabad?

Cricket players from IPL teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, and commentators wore black armbands during the game between the two sides in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The gesture was a sign of expressing grief and solidarity with the families of those affected by the terror attack on innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians players during a minutes silence in memory of victims who were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.(Reuters)

Famed cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle delivered a message before the conduct of the toss between the two team captains, Haridk Pandya of Mumbai Indians and Pat Cummins of Sunrisers Hyderabad. All three were seen wearing black armbands.

“Normally the toss is an indicator of something very happy, very joyous to follow, a contest that is honourable. But as you know, today the air is sad and morose as we mourn the killing of innocent Indians enjoying a simple holiday in their own country. As a gesture of respect and solidarity, both captains Patrick Cummins and Hardik Pandya and their teams and all of us will be wearing black armbands,” Bhogle said before the toss.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those left behind because they must bear the pain of the loss. We will play today, but it's only a game,” he added.

The cheerleaders and the fireworks were also avoided, and no music was played in between balls. The sightscreen read 'Let's all stand peace and humanity'.

The two team captains also delivered a short condolence message before the game.

“I would like to firstly pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We as a team and a franchise condemn any such attacks,” said Pandya.

“It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” said Cummins.

All the players and umpires also observed a moment of silence in memory of victims who were killed in Pahalgam. At least 26 people, many among them tourists, have been killed, and many are feared to be injured so far.

The BCCI also issued a statement to condemn the attack. “The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday. On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the berieved families and prayers for the departed souls. In sharing their pain and grief, we stand hand in hand at this hour of tragedy,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.