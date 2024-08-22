Why Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge did not have Wazwan in Srinagar? Rahul Gandhi replies

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reiterated on Thursday that restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir remains a top priority for both the Congress party and the INDIA bloc. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the party workers' meeting, in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (PTI)

He said while the Congress had hoped statehood would be restored before the assembly elections, the announcement of the election schedule is a step forward.

“This is the first time since independence that a state has become union territories. This has never happened before. We are very clear in our national manifesto as well that it is a priority for us that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh get their democratic rights back,” said Rahul Gandhi during a media briefing in Srinagar.

Rahul Gandhi along with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge landed in Srinagar on Wednesday to gather feedback from grassroots workers about preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in the region.

Polling for the first phase will be held on September 18, the second phase on September 25, and the final phase on October 1.

“We understand that you are going through a difficult and tough period, and we want to end the violence. Maine Bharat Jodo Yatra mein bhi bola tha ke hum nafrat ke bazar mein mohabbat ki dukaan kholna chahate hain, izzat se aur pyar se. (I had said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that we want to open a shop of love in the market of hatred, with respect and affection)” Gandhi said.

What Rahul Gandhi told party workers in Srinagar?

While addressing party workers in Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi said, “There will be an alliance, but it will be formed while maintaining the respect and dignity of Congress party workers.”

He added that every worker and leader has devoted their life to protecting the ideology of the Congress party and advancing its vision, and he is aware of the challenges they face.

“The India bloc has shaken the confidence of Narendra Modi. You must have seen that earlier, Narendra Modi would come boasting with his chest out, but now he comes with his shoulders lowered. It is the ideology of the Congress and INDIA bloc that defeated him,” he added.

Dinner with Mallikarjun Kharge

Rahul Gandhi also shared lighter moments with workers, saying that on Wednesday evening, he and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge went for dinner and he enjoyed Wazwan while Kharge did not.

“Kharge ji has a bit of a problem. He went to Kerala for treatment and is now a vegetarian. The doctor has instructed him to eat vegetarian food for 15 days, and he couldn’t enjoy Wazwan yesterday.”