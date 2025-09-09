Why Congress claims ‘moral loss’ for BJP in VP election, and what numbers say: Jairam Ramesh's social media posts reveal

The Congress has insisted that despite BJP-led NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan's win to become the next Vice President of India, it was just an “arithmetical victory”, but “really both a moral and political defeat” for the ruling party. INDIA alliance vice-presidential nominee B Sudershan Reddy with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and party MP Jairam Ramesh.(HT File)

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh noted that the Opposition INDIA bloc's joint candidate, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, got 40% of the vote. “In 2022, the Opposition had received 26% of the vote,” he wrote on X after results of the vice-presidential elections came out.

In absolute numbers, though, of the valid votes counted, 452 MPs chose NDA's Radhakrishnan, whereas Reddy of the Congress-led INDIA bloc got 300.

The number for Reddy was lower than expected as per pre-poll calculations. Ramesh had mentioned 315 Opposition MPs in a post about “100% turnout” for the Opposition. Some MPs may have cross-voted, or their votes held invalid due to marking errors — that was not yet clear.

Case of 15 votes

Of the 781 total eligible members from both Houses of Parliament (accounting for some vacancies), 14 were set to abstain anyway for varied reasons.

Finally, 752 valid votes were counted thus, data so far says.

This means a total of 29 were invalid or abstained.

Subtracting the 14 MPs who had already declared they won't vote, another 15 votes eventually did not come into play.

What happened in 2022

In 2022, the Congress-led Opposition had nominated Margaret Alva as its candidate, who got just below 26% votes as the BJP-led NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar won. On that count, Ramesh's assessment is correct when comparing 2025 with 2022 in terms of Opposition vote share.

Dhankhar had, however, secured the highest number of electoral votes in more than 30 years of VP elections, as there were many cases of cross-voting.

In the VP election, MPs are not bound by any party whip and can vote in secret as per individual choice.

There has been some improvement in the Congress and overall Opposition numbers over time anyhow. The party had won just over 50 seats in the Lok Sabha election preceding the 2022 VP contest, in 2019; but that tally crossed 100 after last year's general election. Its INDIA bloc is also a wider berth than the alliance earlier was.

Kharge congratulates new VP

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated CP Radhakrishnan.

“We hope [he] will uphold highest ethos of parliamentary traditions, ensuring equal space for Opposition,” Kharge said.

As VP, Radhakrishnan will also be the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, thus responsible for the conduct of the Upper House of Parliament.

He succeeds Dhankhar, whose exit around two months ago remains the subject of mirth and speculation even though he cited health reasons.