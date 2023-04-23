Home / India News / ‘Why did Ajit Pawar take oath as minister if…?’, Nana Patole hits back

‘Why did Ajit Pawar take oath as minister if…?’, Nana Patole hits back

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 23, 2023 06:52 AM IST

Patole questioned why Pawar took oath as a minister if he was “unhappy” during Chavan's regime in the state.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday hit out at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar over his comment on working with former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan. Patole questioned why Pawar took oath as a minister if he was “unhappy” during Chavan's regime in the state.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (Photo by Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)
“Ajit Pawar was in the government led by Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan from 2010 to 2014. Why did he take the oath as a minister if he was helpless? Prithviraj Chavan is our leader and it is not expected that Ajit Pawar will say this about him. If he was unhappy in the Congress-NCP government, he should have left that time itself,” Patole told the media, reported news agency PTI.

On Friday, the NCP leader during an interview with a media group said that he worked “happily” with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray when he was the CM, but “working with Chavan was not by choice but as per the directions of seniors.”

Meanwhile, on Pawar's CM ambition, Patole said,"If Ajit Pawar has a majority of 145 MLAs (out of 288 in Maharashtra Assembly), then he must become the chief minister."

Responding to a question of whether he aspires to become the chief minister in the assembly elections next year, Pawar said, “Yes, I would 100% like to be (chief minister)”. He added that his party is “ready to stake claim to the Maharashtra CM’s post at any point of time instead of waiting for the 2024 general elections.”

Notably, Ajit Pawar served as the deputy CM from November 2010 to September 2014 when Prithviraj Chavan was chief minister. Later in 2019, Pawar supported the BJP and was sworn in as the deputy chief minister with Devendra Fadnavis being the chief minister. After the Congress, NCP, and then-Shiv Sena came together to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi to rule the state, Ajit Pawar retained the deputy CM position.

(With inputs from PTI)

