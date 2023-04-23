Not everyone can be a CM: Fadnavis on Ajit Pawar’s remark

A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that he would “100% like to be the chief minister”, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said there is nothing wrong with anyone wanting to be a chief minister, but not everyone can become one. NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (PTI)

Pawar had made the remark during a function organised by the Sakal Media Group in Pune on Friday.

Reacting to the NCP leader’s statement, Fadnavis said: “I have not seen Ajit Pawar’s interview. There is nothing wrong with anyone aspiring to be a chief minister, many like it but not everyone can. We wish him all the best.”

On a question of whether he aspires to become the chief minister in the assembly elections next year, Pawar said: “Yes, I would 100% like to be (chief minister)”. “In 2004, with the numbers that the people gave, NCP got the post of chief minister. But in politics, many decisions are taken by the top leadership and discipline is maintained in the party, so we listen to what leadership says,” he said.

Pawar’s remarks came amid speculation over his growing proximity with the ruling BJP.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Pawar was capable of becoming the chief minister since he has vast administrative experience.

“Who would not like to be chief minister? And Ajit Pawar is capable of becoming chief minister. He has been in politics for so many years now and has been minister several times. He holds a record for having served as deputy chief minister for the most number of times. Everyone thinks one should become the chief minister,” Raut said.

“The inference is clear. He (Ajit) is running out of patience and making it clear that he is not willing to compromise,” a senior NCP legislator said, seeking anonymity.