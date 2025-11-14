Bihar election results: How increase in turnout of women voters helped NDA secure landslide victory

The increase in the turnout of women voters from 59.69% in 2020 to 71.6% in 2025 is seen as a major factor behind the unprecedented increase in overall polling and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s landslide victory. The turnout has risen since 2010 and has been mainly attributed to the Nitish Kumar government women-centric policies. (HT PHOTO)

The turnout has risen since 2010 and has been mainly attributed to the policies of the Nitish Kumar government for women’s empowerment. It was over 80% in four districts, with the highest being 88.57% in Muslim-minority Kishanganj, compared to 65% voting in 2020, followed by Katihar (84.13%), Supaul (83.69%), and Purnea (83.66%). In 10 districts, the turnout of women exceeded 75%. The highest male voter turnout was in Katihar at 74.58%.

Overall, 71.6% of the women voters voted compared to 62.98% of men. The voting percentage of men was 54.68% in 2020 and 59.69% for women. The voter turnout in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was 56.28%. The men’s participation was 53% and the women’s 59.45%.

The previous highest voter turnout in assembly elections for men was 70.71% in 2000 and 60.48% for women in 2015. In 2000, the women’s voter turnout was 53.27%. It fell to 44.62% in 2005. The women’s voter turnout has increased since and proved decisive.

Experts said Kumar’s women-led development policies may have started translating into women-led voting. “A generation of voters may not recall the situation before 2005. They have lived in the Nitish Kumar era, enjoying the incentives from the school to college and then the reservation in jobs and panchayati raj institutions, etc... It is a classic example of how a constituency of women can be nurtured, though it is wrong to assume that all of them must have voted for him,” said analyst NK Choudhary. He said Kumar’s initiatives since 2005 have been validated.

Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha said the caste-neutral women voters always played a decisive role due to the positive changes they have experienced under the Nitish Kumar government through social and economic empowerment. He added that the attacks on Kumar seem to have further consolidated his support.

“It is unheard of for any chief minister to enjoy such pro-incumbency after 20 years in power. He campaigned hard, and the enthusiasm of women and youth was palpable. This is a lesson for new generation leaders as to how good work is rewarded. Nitish Kumar walks the talk. People trust him, and women look up to him. He made women aspirational, and now it will not stop.”