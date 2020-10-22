e-paper
Why Maharashtra withdrew consent to CBI for probes in state, Sena responds

Why Maharashtra withdrew consent to CBI for probes in state, Sena responds

The MVA government’s decision came a day after the central agency said it would investigate the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) fraud case after registering an FIR on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government.

india Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 12:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai. (HT File Photo )
         

A day after the Maharashtra government withdrew the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said the decision was taken in view of the central agency’s “interference in the matters of the state.”

Vineet Agrawal, principal secretary (special), home department, confirmed the order that withdraws the contest and makes it mandatory for CBI to seek the state government’s permission before taking up cases within its borders. Maharashtra is the fourth state to issue such an order.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the federal agency has the authority to probe. “In case of a national issue, CBI has authority to investigate. We had to take this decision because of its interference in the matters of the state already being probed by our police,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The MVA government’s decision came a day after the central agency said it would investigate the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) fraud case after registering an FIR on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The case is currently being probed by the Mumbai Police which is interrogating three channels including Republic TV. Eight people have been arrested so far on charges including cheating and criminal conspiracy.

With the Maharashtra government’s decision in place, the CBI cannot be stopped from investigating the case or questioning people in this particular case but it will have to take the state’s approval to take over the Mumbai Police’s FIR, a retired CBI official told HT.

According to a former advocate general of Maharashtra Shrihari Aney, the ongoing probes (such as the one into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput) will not be affected by the move. Also, the CBI can seek an appropriate court order if it intends to investigate a case in Maharashtra if the state government denies consent, he added.

The federal agency has not yet commented on the issue.

