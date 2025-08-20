Why Opposition is calling bills on PM, CM removal ‘squarely destructive’: ‘Will change the basis of law, Constitution’

The BJP-led NDA government's proposed new laws on removal of the PM, CMs, and ministers at the Centre and states/UTs, based on mere allegations — not requiring conviction by a court — was described as “squarely destructive” by the Opposition on Wednesday. Congress MP Manish Tewari raised questions against the bills introduced by Amit Shah in Parliament. (HT File)

There was ruckus in the Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs tore up copies of the bills.

Their argument was straight: Sacking anyone over mere allegations and arrest, before they are even held guilty, would be against the Constitution.

The government has pitched the three bills as an anti-corruption measure.

‘Changes principle of innocent until proven guilty’

Soon after union home minister Amit Shah moved to introduce the first of the three bills in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari got up and said: “The Indian constitution says there should be rule of law, and the basis of that is that you are innocent until proven guilty. This hopes to change that."

Calling the proposed code “squarely destructive”, the Chandigarh MP pointed specifically to the constitutional amendment bill that covers the PM: “It makes an executive agency officer the boss of the Prime Minister.”

Tewari, a lawyer and multi-term MP, said the government's bills would "changes the judicial jurisprudence of Article 21".

What bills say

The bills in question are: The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, which covers the PM and states, plus Delhi NCT; The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill.

These bills that propose that a sitting minister, chief minister or even the prime minister lose their position if they are arrested or detained for 30 days straight over an offence that carries a jail term of at least five years. The bills do, however, suggest that such a dismissed minister, CM or PM can be appointed again after their release from custody.

‘Makes probe agencies judge and executioner’

The move to introduce the bills was opposed by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, too, who is a lawyer as well.

He argued that the bills violate the principle of separation of powers – that is, the government, the executive and judiciary.

“This gives executive agencies a free run to become judge and executioner based on flimsy allegations and suspicions,” the Hyderabad MP said, building on past allegations that the central government has been misusing CBI and ED, for instance, to target and jail Opposition leaders.

Owaisi alleged that the central government led by Narendra Modi “is hell-bent on creating a police state”.

Will PM eventually be covered, too?

But does the government have the numbers, and which of the three bills can eventually become laws — these are questions being discussed ever since the news about the bills first came on Tuesday night.

The bill that covers the PM, states and the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi proposed to amend the Constitution. This would need two-third majority in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and thus may not pass as the BJP-led ruling alliance does not have that majority.

That leaves the other two bills, which address union territories, including J&K and Ladakh as formed in 2019. These would need simple majority, and can be pushed through unless the government refers them for review to a parliamentary committee.

Because of this math, the Opposition and some analysts have said making such laws about J&K and other UTs would give undue powers to the Centre to remove elected leaders, even before they have been convicted for any offence.