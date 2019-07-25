‘Why wear so many items’: Girl harassed by cop in UP, Priyanka tweets video

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh police while sharing a video of a girl being allegedly harassed by cops in a police station.

“This is how they behave with a girl who has gone to police to file a molestation report. On one hand, there is no respite from crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh, and on the other hand, this is the conduct of those who are supposed to protect the law,” she tweeted in Hindi, along with the video showing cops commenting on the girl’s accessories at Nazirabad police station in Kanpur.

On the video, the girl can heard narrating how she was molested by some people and how her brother, who protested, was beaten up. She is accompanied to the station by her parents.

Instead of registering a complaint, the cop can be heard commenting on what she is wearing: “Why are you wearing a ring and this necklace? Itne item kisliye daale ho (Why wear so many ‘items’? You don’t study. So much jewellery, why are you wearing it? What’s the use of these? This just shows what you really are...,” the constable, sitting casually, barks at the girl after she recounts what she faced.

At this, the girl’s parents try to intervene, but they too are rudely silenced. “Don’t you see what the girl does? You say you work, don’t you ever come back home?” he asks them

Commenting on the video, Priyanka Gandhi writes: “The first step towards providing justice to women is to listen to them.”

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 15:10 IST