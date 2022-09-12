Widespread rainfall expected in central India

A depression over south Chhattisgarh was likely to cause widespread rainfall in central India during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department has said. It moved northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph and lay centred on Monday morning over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining southeast Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha about 95 km south-southeast of Gondia (Vidarbha) and 185 km southeast of Seoni (Madhya Pradesh). The depression was likely to move nearly northwestwards and weaken gradually during the next 12 hours.

Widespread and heavy rainfall was likely at isolated places in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, and East Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall was expected at isolated places in Odisha and Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely at isolated places in East Madhya Pradesh.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph was likely in the northwest and the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off North Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal coasts on Monday and off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on Tuesday.

Sea conditions were expected to be rough to very rough in the northwest and the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts on Monday and off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on Tuesday.