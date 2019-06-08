Widowed labourer turns son’s ‘Army-officer-dream’ into his destiny

When 29-year-old Gole Kiran passed out as a newly commissioned Indian army officer from IMA, the pleasure turned all the pain from experienced hardships along the road by his widow-labourer-mother into sweet memories.

Giving all the credit for his success to his mother, Kiran says, “It was all because of her that I am here. She was the source of my motivation and whenever I used to feel depressed or worried about achieving my dreams, she would push me and say I know you can do it son.”

The complete import of this momentous turn of destiny could be felt by Kiran and his mother alone who had once struggled for even onetime meal.

A resident of Pune, he lost his father when he was only four. His illiterate mother had no choice left but to work as a labourer in a local brick kiln or on a farm to put food on the table for her family of 4.

“I lost my father when I was a toddler and had just learnt to speak. He (father) used to work at a cloth shop in Mumbai while we used to live in Pune. After his death, the world turned upside down for my mother who took up every possible challenge just to feed us three siblings,” Kiran said getting emotional.

It was only years later when Kiran passed class 10th that he was able to shoulder some of her burden by taking up work in a local gas agency; till then she toiled alone and tirelessly to protect her children’s dreams from the scorching realities outside the warmth of her embrace.

“As she was illiterate she worked as a labourer in a local brick-kiln and sometimes in farms owned by others. But she made sure to provide us education to be able to stand on our own feet,” he said, adding, “after completing education till class 10th; I started working in a gas agency to support my mother and family.”

He continued working till the completion of his graduation, “I used to work after the classes got over during the day.”

After finishing graduation in the year 2009, he joined the Army as a Sepoy and served for close to six years.

“When I got into army, I felt glad that I was serving the country as well as supporting the family in a better way. However, I didn’t stop there and wanted to progress from there and therefore decided to prepare for the Army Cadet College (ACC) test,” he said.

ACC test is a prerequisite for the non-officers in the armed forces to get into Indian Military Academy (IMA) that churns out officers.

It turned out to be the ultimate test of fortitude for Kiran who had to study during the rest hours after a gruelling day’s work as a serving Sepoy.

“I spent many sleepless nights just to see this day and to bring smile to my mother’s face,” he claimed in a tear-choked voice.

He has now done that and more. His mother couldn’t hold back her tears while thanking ‘divine justice’.

“I am proud of what my son has achieved. I am now feeling that all the hardships I faced earlier have now reaped me fruits. Almighty sees everything,” said Gole Lata, with a big smile on her lips and tears in her eyes.

