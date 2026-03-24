Wife fails to pick husband's many calls, he beats her to death in UP's Sultanpur

A construction worker from Sewra Charthai village in UP's Sultanpur district allegedly beat his wife to death after she did not answer his phone calls. Kusum, 42, was declared dead by doctors by the time her children took her to the hospital. Police have arrested the accused Nakched in this matter. (Representational Image) (PTI)

According to a PTI report, when Kusum did not answer his calls throughout the day, an enraged Nakched, 45, returned home and began assaulting her in front of their kids: Udaybhan (9) and Diksha (8). When the children tried to intervene, he pushed them aside and continued the attack. Police said the accused has since been arrested.

Police added that Nakched allegedly assaulted his wife relentlessly through the night. The couple’s daughter said that when she realised her father would not stop, she took her injured mother to a relative’s house.

However, when they returned the next morning, Nakched allegedly resumed the assault, this time using a stick. Already severely injured, Kusum collapsed during this attack. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Circle officer Baldirai Ashutosh Kumar said he, along with station house officer Anju Mishra and a police team, reached the spot and examined the scene. Kusum's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police said the accused has been arrested and, during interrogation, admitted to assaulting his wife but claimed he did not realise the attack would prove fatal.

The couple has two minor children and an elder son, Tilak Raj (22), who works in Punjab. Further investigation is underway, police said.

In a separate incident in UP's Saharanpur district, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot in the head by her brother in what police suspect to be a hate crime.

The attack occurred in full public view and in the presence of police personnel outside a community health centre (CHC) on Monday. The victim, identified as Rakhi, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and was reported to be in critical condition at the time of the latest updates.