e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Wife leaves for airport after fight, husband makes hoax bomb call to stop her

Wife leaves for airport after fight, husband makes hoax bomb call to stop her

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:14 IST
Anvit Srivastava
Anvit Srivastava
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: On Tuesday evening, a woman who was waiting to board a flight to Bhubaneswar at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport was asked by security personnel to step aside and have her handbag checked.The bomb disposal squad of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) cleared the area nearby and subjected the handbag to a thorough check but found nothing sinister among the contents

Senior security officers said the Delhi airport’s call centre in Gurugram had received a call at 5:45 pm reporting that the woman was carrying a bomb in her bag. It turned out that the call was a hoax and made by the woman’s husband with whom she had a fight before leaving the house, the officers said, requesting anonymity.

According to the police, the caller had reported that the woman was travelling to Bhubaneswar.

“On this, the call centre officials informed the Delhi airport’s operation control centre, which in turn alerted the Delhi police and Central Industrial Security Force that secures the airport. The woman, as described by the man on the call, was traced in the boarding area of Terminal 3 where she was waiting to board her flight. She was approached and was asked to step aside and allow a detailed and thorough checking of her handbag,” said a senior CISF officer, who wished not to be named.

The officer said the bomb detection and disposal squad was called in. “Because the woman’s handbag had already undergone the airport’s regular security checks, chances of her carrying any explosives were less. However, as a precautionary measure other passengers waiting in the area were also asked to move away,” the officer said.

Around 6.45 pm, the threat was declared a hoax, the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (Delhi airport) Rajeev Ranjan said a preliminary enquiry revealed that the call was made from Gurugram.

“The man who was identified turned out to be the woman’s husband. She told us that the couple had a fight after which she had left the house. Because the call was made from Gurugram, DIAL{Delhi International Airport Limited} has approached Gurugram police for further legal action against the man,” Ranjan said.

top news
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test positive in state
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test positive in state
Will leave no stone unturned...: Javadekar on killing of pregnant elephant
Will leave no stone unturned...: Javadekar on killing of pregnant elephant
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
Two Congress MLAs from Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Two Congress MLAs from Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
How German auto stimulus powers electric cars, may penalise SUVs
How German auto stimulus powers electric cars, may penalise SUVs
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In