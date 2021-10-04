Will Aryan Khan get bail? Hearing begins in Mumbai court

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was produced before a local court in Mumbai on Monday for bail in connection with a drugs case. Khan, along with seven others, were arrested after a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday.

Track Live Updates of the court proceedings

The NCB brought Aryan Khan, his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the Esplanade court on Monday afternoon after a medical checkup. A doctor at Mumbai's JJ Hospital also took their swab for RT-PCR test during the medical examination.

An NCB team busted a rave party on the cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. The raid was carried out after a tip-off, an NCB official said.

Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. All of them were arrested on Sunday.

Three accused including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court which sent remanded to NCB custody till October 4.

As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Section 8C of NDPS Act refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B deals with punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis.

Aryan Khan's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, meanwhile said that his client was invited for the cruise party. "However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seats or cabins there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats," said Maneshinde.