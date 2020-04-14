Will follow PM Modi’s Covid-19 lockdown measures: Delhi CM Kejriwal

delhi

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 13:16 IST

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide restrictions till May 3, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday the national capital will fully implement the central government’s order on lockdown measures.

Senior officials in the Delhi government said the ongoing restrictions will continue, and relaxation for movement of people and private vehicles, except for those catering to essential services, will not be given.

Delhi will fully implement PM’s lockdown measures — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2020

The three-week nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was set to end on Tuesday, but the Prime Minister announced the extension of the curbs till May 3.

“We are waiting for the detailed guidelines to come from the central government. If they ask us to relax certain sectors, we would. But, on our own, we have no plans as of now because of the increasing Covid-19 cases in the city,” said an official who did not want to be named.

According to the Prime Minister, authorities will keep a close watch on how strictly lockdown guidelines are followed at the local level over the next seven days. Places that score satisfactorily in the assessment test are expected to get some breather with authorities allowing limited activities to benefit daily wage workers.

But such a move will come into place only after officials are satisfied that the area concerned has eliminated the threat of Covid-19 to a large extent. If a case surfaces or resurfaces, the relaxations will be rolled back.

As of Monday night, Delhi has 1,510 Coronavirus cases, including 28 fatalities and 30 recoveries. The national capital has seen the highest spike (356 cases) in infections on a single day on Monday.

A second official in the chief minister’s office said some relaxation’s could be given to a few industries, factories and stores after April 20, but that too will solely depend on Delhi’s curve of Covid-19 cases.

“If it continues to spike like it did yesterday (Monday), the restrictions will be stricter. This means the lockdown will be enforced very strictly. Not just the containment zones, but also in the neighbouring areas of these zones,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.