‘Will offer new alternative’: Upbeat AAP’s next target is Bihar assembly poll

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 14:54 IST

If the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) performs well in the Delhi assembly elections as most of the exit polls have predicted, its victory could have a direct impact on Bihar.

Arvind Kejriwal’s party is eyeing the next state elections in Bihar, to be held within the next seven to eight months, after the Delhi assembly polls.

Not a big player in Bihar, the AAP had failed to find space in the Grand Alliance (GA) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and contested three seats of Kishanganj, Bhagalpur and Sitamarhi without any success as the NDA swept the polls.

In the 2015 assembly election in Bihar, it did not contest but backed the anti-BJP group. And in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the AAP had contested 39 of the 40 seats in Bihar but could win none.

The AAP’s Bihar chief Shatrughan Sahu, who recently returned from Delhi after taking part in the assembly poll campaign, said the party has decided it will contest all the seats in Bihar on its own in the upcoming assembly elections.

Sahu even pointed out that the party has already started working upon strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level through the ongoing ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’ or People’s Dialogue March.

“We have not got much media attention but the support of the masses has been very encouraging,” said Sahu.

“People want a change as they are not happy with the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar. But they don’t see a viable alternative in the RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. The memory of the old RJD regime is still alive in the minds of the people. We will offer a new and trusted alternative,” he added.

Sahu said that the ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’ has already covered 26 districts of the state and will restart from February 20 to cover the remaining areas.

“Common masses not attached with any ideology or leader want an alternative that could deliver for them, as has happened in Delhi,” the AAP leader said.

“Therefore, the AAP wants to make a foray into Bihar on its own with simple issues touching the lives of the common man. We will neither fall for any political equation nor join any alliance,” he added.

Arvind Kejriwal, Bihar in-charge of AAP Sanjay Singh and other senior leaders of the party are also expected to spend time in Bihar this year. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Sanjay Singh had said that in view of the assembly polls, efforts to strengthen the party were on in Bihar.

Sahu said all the three main players in Bihar—Janata Dal(United), Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress—fought against the AAP in Delhi.

“Bihar CM questioned the AAP’s work on education, roads and health. It is now our turn to show the reality. We have already been focusing on education and health, two key sectors that touch the lives of the common man,” the AAP said.

“We will just present the ground reality before the people,” he said.