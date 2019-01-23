Will play on front foot and fight with full strength, says Rahul Gandhi

Shut out of an alliance by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress chief Rahul Gandhi used a cricketing metaphor to say that the grand old party will fight the elections with all its strength.

“We will play on front foot and fight with full strength. We will not play on backfoot,” he told reporters at Amethii

But despite his insistence about going it alone in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi also appeared conciliatory towards the SP and BSP and reiterated his respect for SP chief Akilesh and BSP’s Mayawati.

“We have no enmity with BSP and SP. There are lot of similarities in our ideologies... I respect both Mayawati and Akhilesh,” he said.

He also said there is still room for the Congress to cooperate with the SP and the BSP which had announced their alliance earlier his month.

“We will cooperate with each other wherever needed...They can come and talk to us. All three of us, the Congress, SP and BSP want to defeat the BJP,” the Congress chief said.

The Congress won only two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 elections when it had tied up with the SP.

