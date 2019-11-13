e-paper
Will rebel MLAs get BJP tickets for by-polls? Watch Yeddyurappa’s reaction

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision of upholding disqualification of Karnataka rebel MLAs.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2019 15:50 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

Earlier in the day, the top court allowed disqualified rebel MLAs to contest in the upcoming by-polls in the state.

 

Former speaker Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 rebel MLAs from Congress and JDS. The disqualification led to the fall of Congress-JDS government in Karnataka. By-polls in the state are scheduled for December 5, 2019.

