Will rebel MLAs get BJP tickets for by-polls? Watch Yeddyurappa’s reaction

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 15:50 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision of upholding disqualification of Karnataka rebel MLAs. Earlier in the day, the top court allowed disqualified rebel MLAs to contest in the upcoming by-polls in the state.

Former speaker Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 rebel MLAs from Congress and JDS. The disqualification led to the fall of Congress-JDS government in Karnataka. By-polls in the state are scheduled for December 5, 2019.