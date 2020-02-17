Will women get permanent commission in Army? Supreme Court to decide today

india

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 09:48 IST

The Supreme Court will on Monday pronounce judgement on Centre’s appeal against Delhi high court’s directions for granting permanent commission to women officers in Indian Army. The defence ministry had challenged a 2010 judgment of the high court which had ruled that short service commissioned women officers in the Army and Air Force should be granted permanent commission.

The Army had on Tuesday said that women officers selected for the permanent commission will be given appointments as per organisational requirements in line with the commitments given by the force.

The court, which is considering the issue of giving command position to women officers in the Army after grant of permanent commission, had recently said the government has to look at the matter “very differently”.

The Centre submitted a written note in the apex court, containing the proposal of the government, that points out to several issues, including “physical prowess” and “physiological limitations” as challenges for women officers to meet the exigencies of service in the Army.

“…the profession of arms is not only a profession but a way of life which often requires sacrifices, commitment beyond the call of duty by the entire family of service personnel involving separation, frequent transfers affecting education of children and career prospects of spouse. As a consequence, it is a greater challenge for women officers to meet the hazards of service owing to their prolonged absence during pregnancy, motherhood and domestic obligations towards their children and families especially when both husband and wife happen to be service officers”, the Centre’s note stated.

It also added that it is best to keep woman away from direct combat since capture of a woman officer or soldier as a prisoner of war would lead to a situation of extreme mental, physical and psychological stress for the captured individual and the government.

Regarding the appointment of women officers as commanders of units, the centre said that it would have its own peculiar dynamics as units are composed entirely of male soldiers drawn predominantly from a rural background. Such units, the note said, are not “mentally schooled to accept women Officers in command of units”.

Further, the Centre also submitted that lower physical capacity of women officers will be a challenge for them to command units wherein officers are expected to lead the men from the front and need to be in prime physical condition to undertake combat tasks.

Serving women officers in the Indian Army called the Centre’s stand in the Supreme Court “regressive” and said it is “completely contrary to the demonstrated record and statistics”.

In their written submission to the court, the women officers said they have been serving in the 10 Combat Support Arms, for the last 27 to 28 years and have proven their mettle and courage under fire.

“They have been found suitable by the organization itself and have led platoons and companies of soldiers and men, both in peace locations as also hostile locations/operations, in the 10 Combat Support Arms. There has never been any occasion of soldiers/men having refused or not accepted the command of women on account of their perceived ‘rural background, with prevailing societal norms’,” the written submission stated.

The written submission which has been taken on record said the women officers have demonstrated that they do not lack in any manner in the roles that have been assigned to them.

The government countered the criticism Solicitor general Tushar Mehta claiming that the nuances of the submissions were missed.

“Women should not strive to be equal to men. They are in fact way above men”, Mehta submitted.

The central government put forward a proposal as per which short-service commissioned women officers with up to 14 years of service would be considered for permanent commission; women with more than 14 years of service would be permitted to serve up to 20 years without consideration for permanent commission and then released subject to pensionary benefits; and women above 20 years of service would be released with pensionary benefits immediately upon the completion of the case in the Supreme Court.