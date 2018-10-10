Mahagathbandhan is a failed, opportunistic idea: Modi to BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with booth-level workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Raipur, Mysore, Damoh, Karauli–Dholpur & Agra.

Here are a few highlights from his address via NaMo app:

*I am fortunate that on the first day of Navratri, I have gotten the opportunity to interact with party workers, the PM said.

*We are doing social service, we have to continue doing it despite all the oppositions: PM

*For us, winning an election is not about defeating rivals, it is about serving people, the PM said.

*Mahagathbandhan is a failed idea.These parties constantly bicker with each other but come together when there’s an opportunity to form government like we saw in Karnataka.Similar efforts are underway in Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh. BJP workers need to make people aware of the background of these leaders, news agency ANI quoted PM as saying.

*Our conversation motivates all of us to work towards the development of the society: PM

*When foreign guests come to India, I take them for ganga aarti or a ride in the metro. It is my India and I am proud of our roots. When foreigners come to india, they get to know about our cultures. You must have noticed, a lot of our antique sculptures that were stolen are being brought back.

*It is unfortunate that the people sitting in power earlier felt ashamed of our culture. It was believed that India is a land of snake charmers and those people encouraged such beliefs.

*When you try and connect everything to elections, like unveiling the statue of Sir Chhotu Ram or Swachh Bharat Mission, it reduces the importance of the moment: PM.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 17:18 IST