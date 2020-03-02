‘Wish you would advise trolls who threaten in your name’: Surjewala on PM Modi’s tweet

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:12 IST

In a swift response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet announcing that he was thinking of giving up his various social media platforms by the weekend, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Monday that he earnestly wished the prime minister would impart the same piece of advice to trolls who intimidate others in his name.

Replying to the prime minister’s tweet, Surjewala wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter, “Respected Modi ji, Earnestly wish you would give this advice to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse, intimidate, badger and threaten others every second in your name! Sincere Regards, Citizens of India.”

He signed off on behalf of the citizens of India.

Minutes earlier, the prime minister had indicated that he was mulling deactivating his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts by Sunday.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube,” the prime minister had tweeted on his official handle. He also promised to keep his followers posted.

The prime minister, however, did not elaborate on his reasons to quit social media although his followers immediately requested him to reconsider his decision.

Second only to United States President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Modi is one of the most followed political leaders on social media globally.

On Twitter, PM Modi has 53.3 million followers while he is the most followed leader on Facebook and Instagram, with 44 million following his page on Facebook and 35.2 million following him on the photo and video sharing app Instagram. On YouTube, he has 4.5 million subscribers.