e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Wish you would advise trolls who threaten in your name’: Surjewala on PM Modi’s tweet

‘Wish you would advise trolls who threaten in your name’: Surjewala on PM Modi’s tweet

Minutes earlier, the prime minister had indicated that he was mulling deactivating his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts by Sunday.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday reacted to PM Modi’s tweet annoucing he would quit social media.
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday reacted to PM Modi’s tweet annoucing he would quit social media. (TWITTER.)
         

In a swift response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet announcing that he was thinking of giving up his various social media platforms by the weekend, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Monday that he earnestly wished the prime minister would impart the same piece of advice to trolls who intimidate others in his name.

Replying to the prime minister’s tweet, Surjewala wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter, “Respected Modi ji, Earnestly wish you would give this advice to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse, intimidate, badger and threaten others every second in your name! Sincere Regards, Citizens of India.”

He signed off on behalf of the citizens of India.

Minutes earlier, the prime minister had indicated that he was mulling deactivating his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts by Sunday.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube,” the prime minister had tweeted on his official handle. He also promised to keep his followers posted.

The prime minister, however, did not elaborate on his reasons to quit social media although his followers immediately requested him to reconsider his decision.

Second only to United States President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Modi is one of the most followed political leaders on social media globally.

On Twitter, PM Modi has 53.3 million followers while he is the most followed leader on Facebook and Instagram, with 44 million following his page on Facebook and 35.2 million following him on the photo and video sharing app Instagram. On YouTube, he has 4.5 million subscribers.

tags
top news
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news