With 126 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand’s tally reaches to 1,537

india

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:14 IST

With 126 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the tally of total cases in the state increased to 1,537.

So far, 41 Covid-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state.

A bulletin released by the state health department mentioned that 62 Covid-19 cases were reported late on Monday night while 64 cases were reported on Tuesday. The cases were reported from districts like Almora (1), Bageshwar (5), Dehradun (21), Haridwar (7), Nainital (4), Pauri Garhwal (4), Rudraprayag (4), Uttarkashi (1), Tehri Garhwal (72) and Pithoragarh (7).

Out of the 126 cases, 25 patients reported on Tuesday had no travel history or were local citizens. A police staff from Dehradun also tested positive along with a vegetable vendor who was a close contact of an earlier positive patient. Other patients had travel history from places like Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

On Tuesday, 41 patients were also discharged from hospitals in different districts like Dehradun (27), Chamoli (7), Pauri Garhwal (6) and Uttarkashi (1).

The districts of Dehradun (396), Nainital (328), Tehri Garhwal (221) and Haridwar (151) have reported the highest number of positive cases in the state so far.

The rate of infection stands at 4.45% in the state now, with a recovery rate of 50.33%. The rate of doubling in the state based on the last seven days stands at 15.82 days.

Uttarakhand has so far tested over 40,000 samples of which results of over 5,800 are awaited.

The state now has a total of 60 containment zones across five districts of which the maximum containment zones at 25 are in Dehradun district.