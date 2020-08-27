e-paper
With self-reliance push, India can ‘Make for World’ in defence sector: Rajnath Singh

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat also addressed the webinar and backed the government's self-sustenance push and said that India has the capability, capacity and will to produce high-end indigenous weapon systems.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 18:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Defence minister Rajnath Singh during the launch of DGNCC Mobile Training App for the benefit of National Cadet Corps cadets to help train themselves during Covid-19 times in New Delhi on Thursday.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh during the launch of DGNCC Mobile Training App for the benefit of National Cadet Corps cadets to help train themselves during Covid-19 times in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI File Photo )
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that with PM Modi’s self-reliance motto in place, India can not only achieve ‘Make in India’ but also ‘Make for World.’

In the backdrop of the government’s move to ban import of 101 defence items and instead produce them domestically, the defence minister said that the country looks to become self-reliant in order to contribute to the world in a better way for which bold policy reforms are being taken.

“We want to become self-reliant to contribute to the world in a better way. In this direction, some bold policy reforms have been taken like the ban on import of 101 defence items,” Singh said a defence industry outreach webinar.

“I am confident that through our collaborative and cooperative efforts, we will not only achieve ‘Make in India’ but also ‘Make for World’,” he added.

Also read: In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat also addressed the webinar and backed the government’s self-sustenance push and said that India has the capability, capacity and will to produce high-end indigenous weapon systems.

Rawat said that the Centre’s and vision for Aatnirbhar Bharat serves as an opportunity for India to not only achieve self-efficiency but also become a net exporter of defence equipment.

“We’ve the capability, capacity & will to produce high-end indigenous weapon systems. With govt’s push in right direction & vision of Aatnirbhar Bharat being promulgated, this is time to see this opportunity to achieve self-efficiency & becoming net exporter of defence equipment,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The CDS also hailed India’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at a time when the nation is “facing numerous challenges and threats.”

Highlights: PM Modi addresses defence industry outreach webinar

“Our collective response to COVID-19 has firmly established our ability to overcome any such unforeseeable eventuality,” he said.

Earlier in the month, the government had announced a list of 101 items on which there would be an embargo on import between 2020 and 2025 to give a push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (Self-Reliant India Movement).

Also read| Defence ministry working to announce new air defence command by October: Report

The list includes artillery guns, missile destroyers, ship-borne cruise missiles, light combat aircraft, light transport aircraft, long-range land attack cruise missiles, communication satellites, basic trainer aircraft, multi-barrel rocket launchers, a variety of radars, assault rifles, sniper rifles, mini UAVs and different types of ammunition.

