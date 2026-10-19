Rail passengers could face fine, jail time for loud calls, playing audio on speakers

Playing music or videos on speaker mode, or making loud phone calls at railway stations and inside trains, could attract a fine of up to ₹1000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both, as per the rules, according to a Southern Railway directive. The Southern Railways said it had observed that passengers playing music and audio on speakerphone at railway stations and inside trains were causing a nuisance and adversely affecting the comfort of others. (Representative image)

In a letter dated October 16, Southern Railway’s headquarters commercial branch directed its divisions to make announcements in regional languages, Hindi and English over public address systems and display notices highlighting the impact of such behaviour on fellow passengers.

The divisions have also been asked to submit an implementation report by Tuesday, October 20.

The letter asked that the announcement for passengers must state, “Please avoid playing music or videos on speaker mode and refrain from loud conversations while travelling and in Railway premises. Such conduct may attract action under Section 145 of the Railways Act, with a penalty of up to ₹1000 and/or imprisonment for a term of up to 6 months. Please use earphones”.

The rule The Southern Railway communication quoted Section 145(2) of the Railways Act, as amended through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, to address nuisance caused by passengers playing music or videos on speaker mode, under which passengers who commit nuisance, engage in indecent acts or use abusive or obscene language can be removed from the railway and fined ₹1000, besides giving up their pass or ticket.

Those who continue the nuisance despite being directed to stop by an authorised railway servant can face simple imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to ₹5000, or both.

The letter, a copy of which was also sent to the Director of Passenger Marketing of the Board, also said competent commercial staff not below the rank of ticket examiner could impose the ₹1000 penalty.

The divisions have been asked to take necessary action, with the communication carrying the approval of the principal chief commercial manager (PCCM).

What prompted the communication The Southern Railways said it had observed that passengers playing music and audio on speakerphone at railway stations and inside trains were causing a nuisance and adversely affecting the comfort of others.

“In the present scenario, there is urgent need to put in place arrangements in order to ensure that travelling passengers are not inconvenienced,” the letter stated, citing the widespread availability of mobile internet and the prevalence of playing videos and other content through speakers in public spaces.

The letter also referred to an earlier Railway Board(RB) communication dated July 23, 2012, issued to the chief commercial managers of all zones regarding the use of mobile phones inside train compartments. The Board had flagged complaints about loud phone conversations, prolonged calls and objectionable ringtones, particularly inside air-conditioned coaches.

“Complaints regarding talking loudly on cell phones, long conversations by passengers and the sound of objectionable ringtones buzzing inside the enclosed space of coaches, especially inside AC coaches, adversely affecting the comfort level of other passengers have been brought to the notice of the Board from time to time,” the RB letter stated.

The Board had said passengers should be educated about the adverse impact of such usage on fellow travellers, and that their cooperation was sought to prevent disturbance.

“The cooperation of passengers should be solicited to keep their mobiles on silent/vibration mode or the ringtone at low volume and also to avoid talking loudly and make their conversation short as far as possible,” it said.

The communication called for announcements via public address systems, where available, and for stickers inside coaches, particularly AC coaches, to convey the instructions.