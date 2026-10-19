Thrissur , Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said the drive against illegally operating spas would be intensified, citing complaints of widespread exploitation of women and financial fraud at such establishments. Minister Chennithala warns of crackdown on illegal spas, says legislation under consideration

Speaking to reporters, he said police have been conducting raids at spas across Keralam over the past three to four days as part of 'Operation Spa' and warned that establishments that do not comply with legal requirements would be shut down.

Recently, police arrested several people after a minor was sexually assaulted at a spa in Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram. In another incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped after being promised a job at a spa in Kochi.

"Spas are being opened across Keralam under the Shops and Establishments Act without proper adherence to legal requirements. There is little clarity about who is starting these establishments or what activities are taking place there. The government is seriously considering legislation to regulate this sector," he said.

Chennithala said complaints have emerged from several parts of the state about women being exploited, families being taken advantage of and people being cheated by such establishments.

"Women are being brought from within and outside Keralam, employed at these establishments and exploited. Numerous complaints are coming to light. Sexual exploitation has emerged as a major concern in this sector," he said.

He said several spas were functioning without licences or a sense of responsibility, while some were allegedly collecting money from customers through fraudulent practices.

"Such spas must be shut down immediately. There is no question of allowing them to operate in Keralam. Those running these establishments must stop such activities or face strict legal action," he said.

The minister said police have already conducted raids and registered cases, and stronger action would follow.

While acknowledging that some spas operate properly, he said the situation calls for stricter legal intervention to prevent exploitation and cheating.

On the anti-narcotics drive 'Operation Toofan', Chennithala said the campaign would be expanded across the state with greater public participation.

"Operation Toofan has been implemented successfully by the Keralam Police with public support. Steps are now being taken to expand it further and reach more people," he said.

He said he has held detailed online discussions with all district police chiefs and senior police officers to strengthen the campaign in every district. The Director General of Police and the nodal officers of Operation Toofan also attended the meeting, he added.

Citing the impact of the campaign, Chennithala said drug use in Keralam has declined by more than 30 per cent, while violent incidents, murders and law-and-order problems have also come down considerably.

"People are cooperating in all regions, and women, in particular, are extending significant support to Operation Toofan," he said.

On drunk driving, the minister said police have apprehended around 10,000 people for driving under the influence of alcohol during vehicle inspections conducted across Keralam over two days.

"Drunk driving will not be allowed under any circumstances. Strict action will be taken under the Motor Vehicles Act, including cancellation of driving licences, particularly in cases involving accidents," he said.

With the festive season underway and more celebrations ahead, enforcement would be strengthened to prevent drunk driving and road accidents, he added.

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