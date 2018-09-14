Woman allegedly drugged, abducted and raped by 7 men in Haryana

A married woman was allegedly abducted and raped by seven men in Kalayat sub-division in Haryana, police said on Friday.

In her complaint to the police, the 25-year-old victim alleged that Raju and Sonu came to her house on June 22 and gave her a drink laced with some intoxicants.

They then took her to a deserted place, where Suresh along with his four accomplices was already there, and all of them raped her, the victim said in her complaint.

Later, they threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anybody.

The police have registered an FIR against Raju, Sonu, Suresh and four unknown persons, said Investigation Officer Rekha Devi.

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused persons, she said.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 21:06 IST