Woman alleges molestation on train, staffer suspended

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 05:13 IST

Indian Railways has suspended a ticket examiner after a woman traveler complained of molestation onboard New Delhi-Ranchi train on Tuesday. A vendor has also been taken off duty following the complaint on Twitter.

According to the Railways, a complaint was received on Rail Madad app and then on twitter regarding molestation attempt by a TTE and a pantry staff after giving intoxicated ice cream.

“After receiving the complaint on the app, control room tried to contact the woman but she did not pick up the call. The train ticket examiner was contacted but he denied having any information regarding this,” said a railway official. The RPF recorded her statement. She however refused to file an FIR. Railway also recorded statement of staff on board and considering the gravity of the matter, suspended the staff.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 05:13 IST