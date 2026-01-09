Woman burns 5-year-old stepdaughter's private parts with hot spatula for bedwetting in Kerala

Police in northern Kerala reported a shocking case of child abuse on Friday, where a stepmother allegedly burnt her five-year-old stepdaughter's genital area with a heated steel spatula as punishment for wetting the bed. The suspect, a woman originally from Bihar, was apprehended on Thursday (Representative file image)

The brutal incident took place last week in the Kanjikode area and only surfaced when the victim's Anganwadi teacher observed her struggling to sit comfortably during class sessions, PTI news agency reported.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police arrest two after encounter in Chauhan Bangar double murder case

Concerned by the child's visible discomfort and distress, the teacher promptly alerted authorities, said the report. This led to swift action by the police, who apprehended the suspect, a woman originally from Bihar, on Thursday. Following her arrest, a local court remanded her to judicial custody for the next 14 days to allow for further investigation.

Authorities have registered a case against the woman under key sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), India's primary criminal code, as well as provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, which specifically protect minors from such atrocities.

ALSO READ | Mohali: Unidentified persons booked after Nepalese man found dead

The young victim, whose father hails from Nepal and is employed at a nearby hotel, has been placed under the protective supervision of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). This government body is now ensuring her medical care, safety, and emotional support as the case progresses. Officials continue to probe the matter, said the report.

(With inputs from PTI)