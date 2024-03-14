 Mysuru: Woman dies by suicide after man rapes her on pretext of marriage | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Mysuru: 19-yr-old woman dies by suicide after man rapes her on pretext of marriage

Mysuru: 19-yr-old woman dies by suicide after man rapes her on pretext of marriage

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Mar 14, 2024 07:55 AM IST

A 19-year-old woman in Bilikere town, Mysuru, died by suicide after being allegedly raped by a man on pretext of marriage. Accused absconding.

Bengaluru:

The woman ended her life at her home, said police. (HT)

A 19-year-old woman died by suicide in a village of Bilikere town in Mysuru district after she was allegedly raped by a 38-year-old man from the same village on the pretext of marriage , said police on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman took her life on Tuesday. Her parents had fixed her marriage for February 19. However, she was in a relationship with another married man who took her to Kerala in his jeep last month. There, the two had a physical relationship. After a two-day trip, the man dropped her off at a bus stand near her home, promising to marry her on February 14, but he didn’t return.

Devastated by the experience, the woman confided in her parents and her marriage was cancelled. On February 21, the woman filed a complaint against the accused and his accomplice at Bilikere police station. Police said, the accomplice made some false allegations about the woman.

The main accused has, meanwhile, remained at large since then.

“We registered a case against the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are searching for him,” said inspector Lolakshi from Bilikere police station.

“After she filed a complaint, we sent her to Shakthidhama women rehabilitation centre in Mysuru. After a few days, her parents brought her back from there. On Tuesday, she took the extreme step,” she added.

Police said, on Tuesday morning, tensions escalated between the woman’s father and the main accused’s accomplice who has been named in the FIR. Overwhelmed by the distress and turmoil, the woman ended her life at her home.

She was rushed to KR Nagar Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police said, they went to the hospital to take the body into custody, but her family refused for an autopsy until the accused was arrested.

After much assurance from inspector Lolakshi, the victim’s family members allowed the autopsy which was conducted at Bilikere government hospital. Following the autopsy, the body was handed over to her family who performed her last rites on Wednesday, said police.

