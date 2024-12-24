Woman Grandmaster Tania Sachdev laments government's apathy for chess, Delhi CM Atishi responds

Delhi chief minister Atishi responded to woman Grandmaster Tania Sachdev, who flagged the non-recognition of chess players in the national capital. Atishi invited her for a meeting to "better understand what more can be done". Delhi Chief Minister Atishi with Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ramniwas Goel during Christmas and New Year celebration at Delhi Vidhan Sabha Complex in New Delhi.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The conversation started when Tania Sachdev took to X to voice her frustration about not being recognised by the state government despite playing for Delhi since 2008. According to her, she got no acknowledgement or recognition from the state government despite multiple accolades in chess on the international stage. This comes days after India’s D Gukesh won the chess world championship.

“Having played for India since 2008 It’s disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess. States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent. Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step,” Sachdev wrote on X.

“In 2022 Chess Olympiad I came back with a historic team bronze and an individual medal. Two years later 2024, the historic Chess Olympic gold, and till date there has been no acknowledgment or recognition by the state govt,” she added.

Sachdev hoped that CM Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal “see the value in supporting their chess athletes”.

Atishi responds

The X post reached Delhi CM Atishi and she responded to the three-time Commonwealth women's chess champion. She assured the Arjuna awardee that her office would reach out to her to fix a meeting and hear her out.

“Hi Tania, we have always supported all our athletes, sportsmen and sportswomen, especially in our schools. Would love to meet you and understand what more can be done especially for chess players. My office will reach out to you and I am really looking forward to hearing your thoughts and suggestions,” Atishi wrote in a post.

Tania Sachdev acknowledged the response and hoped to get something fruitful out of the proposed meeting. She said she was looking forward to meeting the chief minister to present her thoughts on how chess could be uplifted in the city.