Woman hacked to death in Kaushambi, accused nabbed

Woman hacked to death in Kaushambi, accused nabbed

Villagers rushed to the scene after they heard the victim’s cries and tried to rescue her but she had died by then. The accused, Ashok, tried to escape from the spot but was overpowered by villagers and was handed over to the police.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2020 17:28 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
A 42-year-old woman was hacked to death by a man in Chaupurwa village under Saraiakil police station of Kaushambi district on Monday morning. The accused tried to flee but was nabbed by the villagers, said police.

According to police, Suresh Kumar used to work as a labourer but he had been on the bed for the last two years after being paralyzed. His wife Shivkumari used to beg alms for a living. In the wee hours of Monday, Shivkumari was going towards the fields when one Ashok Kumar allegedly attacked her with a chopper multiple times.

Villagers rushed to the scene after they heard Shivkumari’s cries and tried to rescue her but she had died by then. The accused, Ashok, tried to escape from the spot but was overpowered by villagers and was handed over to the police.

Saraiakil police reached the scene and sent the woman’s body for post-mortem examination. “The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the murder has also been recovered. He is being questioned further to ascertain the motive behind the murder,” said Vijay Vikram, station house officer (SHO) Saraiakil police station.

Youth shot at over petty issue

In another incident, a youth was shot at by his neighbour in a dispute over construction of a gate in Beli area under Cantonment police station of Prayagraj city on Sunday night. The injured was admitted to a hospital and an FIR has been lodged against one named and some unidentified persons, police said.

According to police, Amit Yadav of Beli was constructing a gate to which his neighbour Bhaiyyalal Srivastava objected. After an argument, both groups clashed. Cantonment police reached the spot and took both groups to police station. However, they again clashed when they were released after a warning in the night.

It is reported that Bhaiyyalal opened fire at Amit with a country-made pistol, resulting in bullet injuries to him in the chest.

SP (city) Dinesh Kumar Singh said that raids were being carried out to arrest the assailant.

