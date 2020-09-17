e-paper
Home / India News / Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter with terrorists in Srinagar’s Batamaloo

Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter with terrorists in Srinagar’s Batamaloo

Following a tip-off about presence of terrorists in the locality, police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Firdousabad locality of Batamaloo, officials said.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 06:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police and CRPF are carrying out the operation, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Police and CRPF are carrying out the operation, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.(ANI )
         

A woman was killed and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Following a tip-off about presence of terrorists in the locality, police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Firdousabad locality of Batamaloo around 2.30 am, officials said.

It turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on security forces.

Further details are awaited.

(with agency inputs)

