Woman kills stepson over Rs 100 theft in Bihar

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 01:36 IST

A woman, 25, has been arrested for allegedly killing her nine-year-old stepson because he stole Rs 100, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place at Modipokhar village falling under Barsoi police station on Saturday. The woman, Sofia Khatun, was missing Rs 100 and enquired her stepson, Rupchandra, about it, police said.

When he said he had stolen the money to visit a fair, she allegedly strangulated him and then stabbed him several times, officials said. The woman’s husband, Md Yusuf, returned home to find the boy unconscious and rushed him to the Barsoi referral hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The woman was allegedly assaulted by the villagers for the crime, the police said.

“I never thought he would die I just tried to reform him as he had developed some bad habits like stealing money. When I asked him about Rs 100, he started hurling abuses and attacked me with rod and what happened later was an accident,” she told the police.

Barsoi sub-divisional police officer Pankaj Kumar said, “The woman has confessed to her crime before police.”

“The boy’s body has been sent for post-mortem in Katihar district hospital,” he said.

An FIR was filed against the woman based on the complaint of the boy’s father.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 01:35 IST