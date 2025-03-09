Woman kills twin daughters in Haridwar after they cry continuously, held: Police

Dehradun: A 20-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday in Haridwar for allegedly killing her six-month-old twin daughters because they cried continuously, police said. She allegedly first tried to silence them with a quilt, and when they continued to cry, she strangled them with a scarf, police said.

The accused, Shivangi Saklani, told the police that her twin daughters’ constant crying deprived her of rest. She allegedly first tried to silence them with a quilt, and when they continued to cry, she strangled them with a scarf, Haridwar senior superintendent of police (SP) Pramendra Dobhal said.

Also Read: Pregnant woman goes to record statement, raped by constable in front of son

Shivangi took her twin daughters to a hospital on March 6, claiming they were unwell. The doctors declared them dead on arrival. The following day, the twins’ father, Mahesh, filed a complaint at the Jwalapur police station, expressing suspicion about his daughters’ death.

“On March 6, an information memo was received through the district control room that twin girls have been admitted to the district hospital in a dead condition. We then received a complaint from victims’ father who expressed suspicion over their death,” Dobhal said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Friday under section 103 (1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Jwalapur police station.

Also Read: Israeli tourist among two raped, man killed

Dobhal added, “The father of victims, Mahesh Saklani, informed the police that he had gone to his workplace in Sidcul area on March 6 where he received call that his daughters were not well. He rushed home. Meanwhile, his wife took their daughters to Devbhoomi Hospital at Ranipur where the doctors declared them dead.”

Shivangi initially had said that she went outside the house after putting her daughters to sleep around 10 am. She had closed the main door before leaving but when she returned home, she found them unconscious and took them to the hospital with the neighbours.

Dobhal said and police inspected the couple’s house and questioned their neighbours and acquittances. “We also inspected the CCTV cameras and no person from outside was seen entering inside the house. Only the victims’ mother, Shivangi, was seen going outside and returning home,” he added.

Also Read: 3-year-old boy killed by brother in accidental firing

During interrogation, Shivangi “testified that both of her twin girls would often cry day and night, due to which she was deprived of sufficient rest and sleep. She said that had no assistance from her family and her frustration over the issue increased with each passing day. The accused allegedly first attempted to quiet the crying girls by pressing them with a quilt. When they continued to scream loudly, she strangulated them with a scarf,” Dobhal said.