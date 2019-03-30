Woman’s body pulled out of pyre as in-laws try to cremate her

The body of a 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly murdered by her husband and in-laws for dowry, was pulled out of the pyre when they were cremating her.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Nitu.

Her cousin, Bimlesh Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said that Nitu had got married to Kuldeep, a resident of Saniyan Colony in Hisar, in April 2018.

Her family had also give some dowry during the wedding but Kuldeep and his family were demanding more.

Kanwar Singh, that station house officer (SHO) of HTM police station, said that according to the police complaint, the victim had called her parents, who stay in Gurugram, and asked them to take her home as her husband was torturing her for dowry.

She even informed her cousin, Bimlesh, who reached Hisar soon after, But when he reached there, he found that Nitu had died and her in-laws were taking her body for cremation without informing anyone.

He immediately informed the police, following which the body was pulled out of the pyre and sent for post-mortem.

Based on the cousin’s complaint, a case under Section 304-B (dowry death) has been registered against husband, Kuldeep, father-in-law, Radhey Shyam, mother-in-law, Shyam Devi, and sister-in-law, Pooja. No one has been arrested so far,” SHO Kanwar Singh added.

