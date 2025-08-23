Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Woman slapped 8 times for feeding stray dogs in Ghaziabad: Video

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 23, 2025 08:24 pm IST

The woman, Yashika Shukla, is a resident of Ghaziabad and was feeding the dogs near an apartment complex in the National Capital region.

A woman who was feeding stray dogs in Ghaziabad was slapped eight times in about 40 seconds by a man on Friday.

The woman said the incident took place late on Friday night, when a man approached her while she was feeding the dogs.(X/ Screengrab)
The woman said the incident took place late on Friday night, when a man approached her while she was feeding the dogs.(X/ Screengrab)

The woman, Yashika Shukla, is a resident of Ghaziabad and was feeding the dogs near an apartment complex in the National Capital region.

Shukla said that the incident took place late on Friday night, when she was feeding the dogs at a designated feeding place and a man from Brahmaputra Enclave Society in Vijaynagar approached her.

A video of the incident which has gone viral shows the man approaching the woman, who is seen stepping backwards, and trying to slap her. The woman then asks the person behind the camera to record the incident, to which the man replies, “Yes, record this.”

The man, who is seen hitting the woman eight times in the video, also claims at one point that the woman had hit him first.

Following the incident, the police registered a case, taking the man, identified as Kamal Khanna, into custody, NDTV reported.

The incident came hours after the Supreme Court modified its order on stray dogs, ruling that canines picke up under its August 11 order must be released back after sterilisation and immunisation, with the exception of those suffering from rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour.

An earlier order by a two-judge bench of the top court had barred authorities from releasing the stray dogs, warning of contempt proceedings in case of laxity.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Woman slapped 8 times for feeding stray dogs in Ghaziabad: Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On