Woman slapped 8 times for feeding stray dogs in Ghaziabad: Video

A woman who was feeding stray dogs in Ghaziabad was slapped eight times in about 40 seconds by a man on Friday. The woman said the incident took place late on Friday night, when a man approached her while she was feeding the dogs.(X/ Screengrab)

The woman, Yashika Shukla, is a resident of Ghaziabad and was feeding the dogs near an apartment complex in the National Capital region.

Shukla said that the incident took place late on Friday night, when she was feeding the dogs at a designated feeding place and a man from Brahmaputra Enclave Society in Vijaynagar approached her.

A video of the incident which has gone viral shows the man approaching the woman, who is seen stepping backwards, and trying to slap her. The woman then asks the person behind the camera to record the incident, to which the man replies, “Yes, record this.”

The man, who is seen hitting the woman eight times in the video, also claims at one point that the woman had hit him first.

Following the incident, the police registered a case, taking the man, identified as Kamal Khanna, into custody, NDTV reported.

The incident came hours after the Supreme Court modified its order on stray dogs, ruling that canines picke up under its August 11 order must be released back after sterilisation and immunisation, with the exception of those suffering from rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour.

An earlier order by a two-judge bench of the top court had barred authorities from releasing the stray dogs, warning of contempt proceedings in case of laxity.