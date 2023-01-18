Woman trolled for viral Bharat Jodo Yatra rap; 'Your problem with Rahul Gandhi'

Anam Ali, a woman from Raipur, became an overnight internet sensation for her Bharat Jodo Yatra rap which social media users dismissed as 'garbage'. However, that did not stop her video from going viral drawing flak to which the Raipur woman has now replied as well. As she was viciously trolled and many people remembered Dhinchak Pooja (another social media sensation of the past), some Congress leaders praised Anam for the thoughts that she expressed in her video. 'Mile Kadam, jude watan..Rahul ki jaari hai Bharat Jodo Yatra' is the beginning of the rap in which she calls Rahul Gandhi the 'Mahatma Gandhi' of 21st century.

In the rap, Anam also introduced herself as a student, a Congress supporter belonging to a family of freedom fighters.

As Anam Ali was trolled for her rap, she issued another video in which she said she never claimed to be a singer. "What I wrote for Rahul Gandhi is neither a speech nor a song. It's Bharat Jodo Yatra rap. I have claimed several times in my videos that neither I am a singer nor a rapper. And I don't criticise anyone because that is your work to do. If you criticise me, you only look bad," Anam Ali said.

Dear Trollers,

मैं अनअम अली, आप लोगों को thank you कहना चाहूंगी, जो आप लोग मेरे account में आए. मैं जानती हूं, आप लोग को मेरे #BharatJodoYatraRap से कोई problem नहीं था, अभी तो मेरा career ही नहीं बना है, मैं कुछ भी नहीं हूं, आप लोगों को problem राहुल गांधी-सर से है.. (1/2) — Anam Ali (@AnamAliPrayer) January 18, 2023

"You can search about me on Google. I am a gold medalist in Hindu law. I did an RTI when Pandit Ravi Shankar University lost my answer sheets. I came to know those were not even checked. I am from a Congress family and tagged Rahul Gandhi and many other Congress leaders several times on social media, but no one replied. Still, I found Bharat Jodo Yatra very positive and wrote a few lines about it. You started trolling me," Anam Ali said in a new video.

"You have a problem because I am a Muslim and an Ambedkaraite," Anam said in the video.

On Thursday, Anam Ali put out another message in which she said, "I know you have no problem with my Bharat Jodo Yatra rap, you have a problem with Rahul Gandhi sir. I am not doing any politics but I liked Bharat Jodo Yatra. I said what Rahul Gandhi studied and achieved in his life. No problem if you like or dislike my video," Anam wrote.

