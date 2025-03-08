‘Women have phones out, waiting for 2,500’: Atishi's jibe at Delhi govt

As Delhi marks International Women’s Day, thousands of women in the national capital await the fulfilment of a key poll promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP leader Atishi speaks through a video message on the International Women's Day.(PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Saturday reminded the Delhi government of its poll promise to provide financial aid of ₹2,500 per month to women under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

Taking to social media platform X, Atishi stated, “During the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised ₹2,500 to all the women by March 8. It has not yet been received.” She emphasized that women across the city are eagerly checking their phones, waiting for the promised deposit.

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana was one of the key promises in BJP’s manifesto for the Delhi assembly elections, aimed at providing financial aid to women in the national capital. As of Saturday, however, no official announcement has been made regarding the implementation or disbursal of funds.

The Delhi cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is expected to convene on Saturday to discuss the scheme, according to government sources. Speculation is rife that an official announcement regarding the rollout of the scheme could be made at an event later in the day.

Some BJP workers said the cabinet is ready to approve the scheme, and that the criteria including the eligibility conditions were still being fine-tuned till late on Friday.

Once the cabinet approves the scheme, it will be sent to the lieutenant governor for a final approval, and a gazette notification will be issued.

How to apply for Delhi's Mahila Samriddhi Scheme

The Delhi government is currently developing an online portal for registration to the scheme. To ensure accurate verification of applicant information and eligibility, a separate software will be created alongside the registration portal.

To facilitate the identification of potential recipients, the government has requested various departments to share relevant information. Once the online portal is launched, applicants will be able to register for the scheme through the portal.

Upcoming Delhi budget

Delhi CM chaired a high-level meeting on Friday focused on the upcoming state budget. State Environment and Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present at the meeting, where discussions centered on the government’s fiscal plans.

Gupta earlier confirmed that the budget session would commence on March 24, with the budget expected to be tabled between March 24 and 26. She assured that the government is striving to include inputs from all sections of society, branding it as the ‘Viksit Delhi’ budget, which aims at holistic development.

“The Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 will be presented between March 24 and March 26. The government will strive to take all sections of society along for the development of Delhi, incorporating their suggestions,” Chief Minister Gupta stated during a press conference.