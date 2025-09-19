Kochi/Chennai, Women constitute nearly half of India’s small-scale fisheries workforce, feeding millions and sustaining livelihoods across coastal and inland communities, according to a new study. Women make up nearly half of India’s small-scale fisheries, finds study

A total of 4.8 million women engage in small-scale fisheries in the country, accounting for four out of every 10 people involved in the sector, the study by Global Illuminating Hidden Harvests of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations said.

Their contributions span the value chain, including 27 per cent in pre-harvest activities such as net-making and boat operation; 18 per cent in harvesting; and a significant 55 per cent in post-harvest handling, processing, and trade, the study noted.

IHH provides a snapshot of the contributions of small-scale fisheries to sustainable development.

The study was discussed at the three-day regional meeting of Bay of Bengal rim countries, jointly organised by the FAO and the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation in Chennai, according to a statement issued on Friday.

Women’s work ensures that the sector not only delivers nutrition but also supports family incomes and local economies, BOBP said, quoting the study.

BOBP-IGO is a Regional Fisheries Advisory Body for countries bordering the Bay of Bengal—Bangladesh, India, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka. It serves as a think tank on transboundary and contemporary national issues concerning fisheries management for its member countries.

The study estimates that India’s small-scale fisheries generate USD 2.3 billion annually from first sales of catch, with women central to processing and marketing the fish that reaches consumers.

Beyond livelihoods, women’s involvement is also critical for nutrition security. The report highlights that SSF landings could meet 20 per cent of the recommended dietary intake of six key nutrients—including omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, iron, and zinc—for nearly 79 million people in India.

While discussing the report at the meet, experts warned that women’s contributions remain undervalued in policies and governance frameworks.

The meet aimed to prepare National Plans of Action for small-scale fisheries, with particular emphasis on enhancing women’s visibility and empowerment.

Presenting India’s country report, Deputy Fisheries Commissioner Sanjay Pandey said that inland fisheries continue to surge while the country’s marine fish production has stagnated.

Amid mounting challenges such as habitat loss, pollution, and dwindling fish catch, the government introduced a range of measures to empower SSF communities.

These include the establishment of 117 fishing harbours and landing centres with modern facilities, the installation of 937 artificial reefs, the creation of 100 climate-smart coastal fishing villages, and social safety nets covering 600,000 families, among others, India’s status report said.

