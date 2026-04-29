‘Won’t keep her at home’: Sonam Raghuvanshi’s brother after Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused gets bail

Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of orchestrating the killing of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year, was granted bail by a local court on April 28. The decision was primarily based on procedural lapses during her arrest by the Meghalaya Police, along with delays in the progress of the trial. Prime accused in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, Sonam Raghuvanshi got bail on Tuesday. (PTI)

The victim’s family has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, criticising the police’s handling of the case. Raja’s mother also said that if bail is granted to other accused, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal and Akash, there could be a potential threat to their lives.

“We want a CBI investigation. The mistakes made should be brought to light through a CBI probe. How did Sonam come out? When she committed such a serious crime, how can she get bail?,” Uma told news agency ANI.

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Won’t let her stay at home, says Sonam’s brother Sonam’s brother, Govind, said he would not support his sister after her release on bail. He clarified that he met her in jail in Meghalaya only for paperwork-related matters and is not restoring his relationship with her. Govind added that his family will not allow Sonam to stay at their house, and if his parents choose to bring her home, he would leave.

“I learned that Sonam has been granted bail, but the court order is still pending. We don’t have a private lawyer yet, and the government-appointed lawyer is currently engaged. I don’t know when she will be released, where she will stay, or whether she will remain in Shillong. Before meeting Sonam in jail, I had clearly informed Raja’s brother that it was for paperwork. We won’t keep her in the house right now; that’s not possible. If it’s the government’s decision, I won’t comment. If my parents decide to bring her home, I will leave. There is a process — they (Raja’s family) should approach the High Court if they wish to pursue it further,” Govind told ANI.

Reacting to the bail, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the prosecution would continue to pursue the case. “We respect the Honourable Court’s order. The investigation and trial will proceed as per law, and we remain confident in the evidence already placed before the court,” he told Hindustan Times.