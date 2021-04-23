Work as one nation to ensure no scarcity: Modi to CMs amid surge in Covid cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged all states to come together and work as one nation to ensure there is no scarcity of resources needed to check the second Covid-19 wave, which has led to a shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen, and medicines in the country.

In his meeting with chief ministers of 11 worst-hit states, Modi stressed India was able to fight the first wave of the pandemic due to “collective power, united effort, and strategy’’. He added they would have to again tackle the challenge in a similar manner as the coronavirus was now impacting both tier two and tier three cities. “Every state should ensure that no oxygen tanker, whether it is meant for any state, is stopped or gets stranded,’’ said Modi.

The direction came a day after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia blamed police forces of two neighbouring states--Haryana and Uttar Pradesh--for blocking oxygen supplies to the national capital. Several hospitals have issued distress messages about their dwindling oxygen supply this week. The Centre on Thursday invoked the Disaster Management Act to ensure unrestricted inter-state supply of oxygen.

Oxygen is a critical medical intervention against Covid-19, which causes respiratory distress in some cases. The pandemic has accelerated the global demand for it.

Modi, who has this week held four meetings to address the oxygen shortage, suggested a coordination committee to track its delivery to hospitals and a crackdown on hoarding and black marketing of critical supplies. “There is a continuous effort to increase oxygen supply. All the concerned departments and ministries of the government are also working together. Industrial oxygen has also been diverted to meet immediate requirements,’’ he said.

Modi assured the states that the Centre was there to support them. He added the Union health ministry was monitoring the situation closely. Modi said the railways and the Indian Air Force have been roped in to cut down the transportation time of oxygen.

Modi was seen reprimanding Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for going live with his part of the interaction with the prime minister. “This is a violation of our tradition, our protocol. It is not proper for the chief minister to telecast such internal meetings live. We should always maintain protocol.’’

Kejriwal immediately apologised. “Sir, we will keep it in mind for the future. If I have said and spoken too harshly, if I have made some mistakes, I apologise to you.”

Kejriwal earlier spoke about his helplessness and having had sleepless nights due to the paucity of oxygen. “My phone keeps ringing. Some hospitals say they have only two hours of oxygen...,’’ he told Modi. “I have called some central ministers. They initially helped a lot but now they are also tired. If Delhi does not have an oxygen factory, will Delhi’s 20 million people be deprived of any oxygen? Who shall I speak to if... our hospitals start running out of oxygen? We cannot leave our people to die?’’

Kejriwal requested Modi to call chief ministers of the states and ask them not to stop the oxygen supply. “One call from you will solve everything. I cannot sleep at night thinking about our people. We would not be able to forgive ourselves if something happens.’’

Modi also urged states to continue with the Covid-19 vaccination programme in an urgent manner.

The Centre on Monday heeded calls for wider access to Covid-19 vaccination and announced all adults will become eligible for coronavirus vaccine, which can be sold in the market from May 1. People under 45 will only be able to receive doses once private sales begin or if state governments procure stocks for distribution.