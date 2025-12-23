‘Would disown my son if he has ties with Pakistan’: Himanta Sarma's big claim

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that he would disown his son if the latter has any ties with Pakistan. While Sarma is not heard mentioning any names throughout the clip, he reportedly made an apparent refence to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabath while reiterating his claim that the latter “works for Pakistan”.(File/PTI)

Sarma made the remarks while speaking to News18 on Monday, a clip of which he shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday and captioned it, “If my son were to have ties with Pakistan, I would disown him. Once the evidence becomes public, the question is: Will the Congress leader whose wife has ties with Pakistan have the courage to disown her?”

In the clip, Sarma is heard saying, “If one becomes Pakistani, how can I have a relation with them? That applies to my son also, that applies to my mother also. If my son becomes close to Pakistan, I have to officially say that he is not my son. So that's the responsibility we carry. If I also falter in this war, it would be right if my mother says that I am not her son.”

Also read: 'Heinous criminal act': Bangladesh interim govt condemns lynching of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das

While Sarma is not heard mentioning any names throughout the clip, News18 reported that he made an apparent refence to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth while reiterating his claim that the latter “works for Pakistan”.

“She works for the state of Pakistan and I have evidence with me. I have clear evidences and I am saying with whole lot of responsibility as the Chief Minister of Assam, I have clear evidences that she is a part of cartel who helps Pakistan,” Sarma claimed.

Sarma on Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

While talking about a Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das' lynching in Bangladesh, the Assam CM said that the anguish would have been same if something like that would have happened to someone from another faith as well.

Also read: 'Factory dispute', ‘he apologised, wasn’t spared': Chilling twist in Bangladesh lynching case

“The way in which Shri Deepu Das was lynched makes one angry for two reasons. First, are the people who commit such acts even human? Second, he was killed because Deepu was a Hindu!” Sarma wrote on X.

Dipu Chandra Das was a worker whose body was set on fire after being lynched in Bangladesh last week. While it was initially reported that the lynching took place due to “blasphemy” by the 27-year old victim, police investigations and accounts from family members as well as local representatives point to a shocking twist that a workplace dispute was likely the trigger behind the incident, Dhaka Tribune reported.