‘Yaarana jaari rahega…’: Foreign Secy's witty reply on India-Maldives ties

'Yaarana jaari rahega...,' said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on India-Maldives ties after a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian president Mohamed Muizzu. The top leaders also said that the two countries will collaborate on several projects in the future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on October 7. (RAJ K RAJ /HT Photo)

While briefing the press on the Modi-Muizzu meeting, Misri faced a media query asking about the sudden turnaround in the India-Maldives relationship. "Maldives ke saath dooriyan nazdeekiyan mein badal gayi, yeh kya ittefaq hai?" a media person asked.

To this, the foreign secretary wittingly replied in Hindi, "Dooriyan, nazdeekiyan, ittefaq...I don't think you could add more Bollywood film names in one question but I would say, "Yaarana jaari rahega" (which translates to that the friendship between the two nations would continue.)

Maldives President's diplomatic U-turn

Earlier today, Maldivian president Mohamed Muizzu, seen as a 'pro-China' leader, called India a "valued partner and friend" adding that its cooperation in several fields will "always be a priority."

"Maldives would never do anything to undermine the security of India. While we enhance cooperation with other countries in various sectors, we remain committed to ensuring our actions do not compromise the security and stability of our region..." he told TOI.

His remarks come after a months-long diplomatic standoff between the two nations, are being dubbed a "diplomatic U-turn" by many.

PM Modi-Muizzu meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a bilateral meeting with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, on Monday announced that the two countries will collaborate on several projects in the future.

Muizzu arrived in India on a five-day visit on Sunday. He was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today.

India and the Maldives also inked a currency swap agreement to the tune of USD 400 million, a move that would help the latter to overcome foreign exchange reserve issues.