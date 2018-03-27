Yeddyurappa govt most corrupt: Amit Shah’s mistake gives Congress field day

BJP chief Amit Shah had an Oops moment on Tuesday when he described “the Yeddyurappa government” as the most corrupt in the country, an accusation that was meant for Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

“Recently a retired judge of the Supreme Court said if there were ever to be a contest for corruption, the Yeddyurappa government would get the number 1 prize,” Shah said at a press conference in Karnataka’s Davanagere.

He quickly corrected himself after a party leader sitting next to him pointed out the mistake.

BS Yeddyurappa, who is the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate and has battled charges of corruption, was sitting to the right of Shah and looked uncomfortable.

The Congress was quick to pounce upon the slip-up.

Party chief Rahul Gandhi offered a “sneak preview of our top secret campaign video!” as he put out a clip of the gaffe on Twitter.

“Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever...,”he said.

Siddaramaiah, too, was “grateful” to Shah. “The #ShahOfLies finally speaks truth. Thank you @AmitShah, ” he tweeted.

Corruption charges have haunted Yeddyurappa’s political career. His tenure as the first BJP chief minister of Karnataka was cut short just three years into his term in 2011 after he was jailed on corruption charges.