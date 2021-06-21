'Yoga helps in healing process': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the country on the occasion of seventh International Yoga Day. The celebrations are being held digitally due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.

As the theme for this year’s yoga celebrations is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, PM Modi said it has encouraged people even more to perform the spiritual practice and prayed that every country in this globe stays safe. The theme can also be directly linked to the Covid-19 crisis where it has been often suggested that yoga ensures good health and strong immunity.

Also Read| 'Yoga a ray of hope amid Covid-19': PM Modi in International Yoga Day address

PM Modi highlighted that yoga has become a ray of hope in the fight against the pandemic. "Even though no public events have been organised in India or the world, the enthusiasm for yoga has not come down," he added.

The Prime Minister also announced the launch of the M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for the global population. M-Yoga app is being developed by the Centre in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s address on the seventh International Yoga Day:

1. PM Modi said that in the present times, medical science lays emphasis on the healing process apart from medical treatment, adding that yoga helps in the healing process.

2. The Prime Minister said during his televised address to the nation that doctors have used yoga as an armour to treat patients and also pointed out that experts have said that breathing exercises such as Anulom Vilom Prāṇāyāma strengthen the one’s breathing system.

3. “If there are threats to humanity, yoga often gives us a way of holistic health.Yoga also gives us a happier way of life. I am sure, Yoga will continue playing its preventive, as well as promotive role in healthcare of masses,” the Prime Minister said.

4. Modi also said yoga shows the way from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity.

Also Read| M-Yoga app to promote yoga videos in different languages: PM Modi

5. “The International Yoga Day is not a centuries old festival for a majority of the countries. During these difficult times, people could have forgotten it and ignored it. On the contrary, people’s enthusiasm and love for Yoga has increased.”

6. “I am sure yoga will continue to play a preventive and promotive role in healthcare of masses,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister’s address comes at a time when India is continuing its fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and is staring at a more severe third wave of infections. Even though the daily cases in the country have been ebbing since May 7, the unlocking process in several states and Union Territories (UTs) can again lead to a massive spike in infections.

All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria warned on Saturday the third wave can hit the country in the next six to eight weeks if Covid appropriate behaviour is not adhered to.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON