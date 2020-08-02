Yogi Adityanath’s Ayodhya visit cancelled after minister Kamal Rani Varun’s death

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 12:07 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Ayodhya to review preparations for the bhumi pujan ceremony for the construction of the Ram Mandir on Sunday was cancelled after Kamal Rani Varun, a minister in his cabinet, died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Kamal Rani Varun, 62, had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 18 and she died at a hospital in Lucknow on Sunday due to the viral infection.

“The information about the untimely demise of my colleague in the government of Uttar Pradesh, cabinet minister Smt Kamal Rani Varunji, is disturbing. The state lost a devoted public leader today. My condolences to her family. May God grant the departed soul a place in their feet. Om Shanti,” the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

The minister of technical education represented Ghatampur constituency in Kanpur in the state assembly.

Her sample was tested at Civil Hospital in Lucknow after she developed symptoms of the viral disease and then was admitted to the PGI Hospital.

Adityanath was scheduled to visit Ramjanambhoomi premise, the venue of the bhumi pujan, to take stock of preparations for August 5 ceremony. Adityanath was also scheduled to hold a meeting with district officials and members of the trust to review arrangements for the ceremony.

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the groundbreaking ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which chief ministers of several states, Union ministers and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be present among other dignitaries.