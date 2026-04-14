Yogi govt hikes worker wages amid Noida protest; also claims 'Pak link', ‘Naxal revival bid’, points to WhatsApp groups

The Uttar Pradesh government announced an interim minimum-wage hike of around 21% for factory workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad on Tuesday, following days of escalating protests in Noida's industrial belt that left dozens of vehicles torched, over 350 people arrested, and at least five police personnel injured. But even as it moved to address the workers' core demand, the state government alleged a conspiracy behind the stir — invoking Pakistan, Naxalism, and "anti-national forces”. Heavy police deployment in Noida’s Phase 2 industrial area after workers’ protest over wage hike demands turned violent. (HT Photo) The protests, which began on April 10 at the Hosiery Complex in Noida's Phase 2, had been building for months. Workers earning between ₹11,000 and ₹15,000 a month — among the lowest wages in the National Capital Region — watched neighbouring Haryana raise its minimum wage by 35% in the first week of April, from ₹14,000 to ₹19,000. Workers doing comparable work just across the state border wanted the same, hence the central demand was a minimum monthly wage of ₹20,000. The trigger at one of the units was a wage hike notice of just ₹340–360 a month. Some of the workforce went on strike by April 10, and by Monday, April 13, over 40,000 workers had flooded the streets across more than 80 locations in Noida's industrial zones, police officials said. Vehicles were set on fire, and police deployed tear gas.

Workers describe exploitation Workers spoke of systematic underpayment and work-hour abuse. Tularam, a garment factory worker in Phase 2 who said he’s been in the industry for five years, said his salary had risen just ₹2,000 in that time, to ₹13,000. "My salary gets exhausted by the 10th of every month," he said, "The government is not paying us. We are paid by the factory owners, who are offering us pennies for our hard work." Mohini Pal, 27, who works at an export company in Sector 57, said she earns ₹10,275 a month and does overtime for which she is not paid. "Factory owners are exploiting us," she said, adding that ₹1,350 is deducted from her salary if she takes a single day off. Sangeeta, another worker, described production targets so punishing that workers could not step away from machines to drink water or use the washroom.

Rambha Devi claimed she was paid for only 21 hours of overtime despite completing 115 hours, and that ₹2,739 was withheld from her salary as punishment for participating in the strike. "We can't even buy a bicycle, and these guys buy BMWs and Mercedes every month," said another worker.