Yogi says zero tolerance for terrorism, pays tribute to Kanpur victim in Pahalgam

ByHaider A. Naqvi
Apr 24, 2025 02:02 PM IST

Addressing a gathering in Ghaziabad’s Hathipur area, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath described Tuesday’s terror attack as “brutal, horrific, and cowardly”

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid tribute to Shubham Dwivedi, a Kanpur resident who was among the 26 tourists killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the government’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid tribute to Shubham Dwivedi, a 30-year-old Kanpur resident who was among the 26 tourists killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam (PTI)
Addressing a gathering in Ghaziabad’s Hathipur area, Adityanath described Tuesday’s attack as “brutal, horrific, and cowardly,” and said that the “consequences of such acts would be visible to all.”

“This government—at both the Centre and state—has always maintained a strict policy against terrorism. The barbarity inflicted upon Hindu mothers and sisters is deeply disturbing. No civilised society can accept such violence,” he added.

Family vacation for the Dwivedis turned into a nightmare, when a terrorist shot 30-year-old Shubham, in the head, in front of his wife Ashanya (27). The family had reached Pahalgam on April 17 morning. Shubham’s parents were standing near the entrance of the site, while Ashanya had just walked up to her husband moments before the shooting.

Shubham, who managed the family’s wholesale business in Kanpur, is the only known civilian from Uttar Pradesh killed in the terror attack.

Adityanath said that Shubham’s mortal remains arrived on Wednesday. “I met with his family and offered my condolences. This is an irreparable loss, and the entire nation stands in solidarity with them,” he said.

Calling it a “desperate phase for terrorism,” Adityanath said, “People were targeted after identifying their religion, and the symbols of their marital status were desecrated. Such acts will never be tolerated in India.”

Also Read: Yogi reviews preparations for PM’s Kanpur visit , takes a Metro ride

He emphasised that the government’s zero-tolerance approach would continue to be implemented in a decisive and effective manner.

Referring to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, where the government decided to suspend the World Bank-brokered Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Adityanath said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have already taken strong decisions to deal with this situation.”

“Terrorists and their handlers will be held accountable. Justice will be delivered. This government does not believe in compromise when it comes to national security,” he said.

