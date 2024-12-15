Yogi targets Congress, says ‘Discovery of India’ not country’s oldest book

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday targeted the Congress and other opposition parties over several issues, including their “exclusive ownership” claims on the country’s legacy, Ram Temple, and proposed no-confidence motion against Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Addressing the Hindustan Divya Mahakumbh 2025 conclave in Lucknow, Adityanath said that those who ruled in the country for decades without delivering meaningful progress, are now criticising the present government.

“They are troubled by how Kashi Vishwanath Dham was transformed. They are troubled by how Ram Mandir was built and how Ayodhya became so divine and grand. They are troubled by the fact that they ruled for decades but could not do anything. Their frustration stems from their failure and our success. We must understand their mentality,” he said, without naming any party of leader.

“Some people wander around with a self-proclaimed contract of representing India and treat Discovery of India as if it were the oldest book of this country,” he said, referring to the book penned by first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Pointing to the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict on November 9, 2019, the CM said the historic Supreme Court judgment resolved a decades-long dispute. However, some individuals continue to threaten the judges who delivered the decision, he said.

“These are the ones who do hypocrisy in the name of the Constitution. These are the same people who want to suppress the voice by bringing a no-confidence motion against the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, who is also the Vice President of the country, who is discharging his duties…,” he added.

On the occasion, Adityanath also announced that while 40 crore (400 million) devotees are expected to attend the 45-day Prayagraj Mahakumbh (from January 13 to February 26), arrangements are being made to accommodate 100 crore (one billion) people.

On January 29, during the main Muhurta of Mauni Amavasya, an estimated six crore (60 million) devotees will take a holy dip, but preparations are being done to cater to 10 crore (100 million) devotees, he added.